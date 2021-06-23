Photo magnet

Cancel
Anacortes, WA

Cover picture for the articlePossibly the most photographed tree in Anacortes. A 2010 flashback, couple shooting selfie at the top of Washington Park Loop Road overlooking Burrows Bay. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.

