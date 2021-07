Syracuse, NY -- An elderly couple called 911 after seeing a man try to rape a jogger on the Onondaga Creekwalk near Destiny USA. By the time the assailant was stopped on the popular recreational trail, his pants were down and so were the victim’s pants, police revealed in court Thursday. The 1 p.m. attack happened Nov. 21, not far from where the Creekwalk crosses Hiawatha Boulevard.