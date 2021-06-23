Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnebago County, IL

IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time

By Rickie
rockfordscanner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Due to the ChemTool fire, and the ongoing efforts of emergency personnel, IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time. Until further notice, the Rock River is now closed to recreational boat traffic from the Rockton Dam, in Winnebago County, upstream to the border of Wisconsin.

rockfordscanner.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock River#Idnr Conservation Police#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Rockton, ILWIFR

IDNR announces temporary closure of Rock River for recreational boat traffic

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this morning that a portion of the Rock River is temporarily closed to recreational boat traffic. The closure extends from the Rockton dam in Winnebago County up to the Wisconsin border. IDNR representatives say the reason for the closure is due to low water levels and the need for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the river, not due to any water contamination.
Rockton, ILKWQC

IDNR: Rock River closed due to low water levels, not contamination

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces Wednesday that a portion of the Rock River is closed off to recreational boat traffic. Due to the Chemtool fire, and the ongoing efforts of emergency personnel, IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time.
Law EnforcementChicago Tribune

When should police end a dangerous chase for public safety?

The veteran police officer had a determined gleam in his eyes. “We’re gonna get ‘em,” he told me matter-of-factly. We were having a casual conversation about police car pursuits of disobeying motorists and wanted criminals who lead cops on chases. The officer was right. Cops usually end up capturing these violators. But when should police stop a chase to consider public safety during a potentially dangerous pursuit?
Law Enforcementrockfordscanner.com

Police Release Information About This Weekends Activities

Note: Police are going to be out in full force. If you plan on breaking the law, plan on sitting in jail. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that IS provided to us. As you know, the local...
Ottawa County, MIHolland Sentinel

Police warning about dangers of high water levels on Macatawa River

HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning people about high water levels on the Macatawa River after a series of water rescues on Sunday, June 27. The sheriff's office, Holland Department of Public Safety, Holland Township Fire, and Zeeland Township Fire responded to three rescues Sunday. The...
Trafficrockfordscanner.com

Vehicle Fire, Possibly From An Auto Accident. Expect Possible Delays…

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Sources are reporting a vehicle on fire. It happened around 10:30 pm near Montague and 20. Some reports are saying the fire was possible caused from a car accident. Unknown on injuries. Still developing. Avoid the area, or expect delays. Photo and...
Rockford, ILrockfordscanner.com

Sources are reporting 2 different accidents on the East side.

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Sources are reporting 2 different accidents on the East side. Both accidents happened a little after 3 pm. Auto accident with no injuries, but car is on its roof and smoking. #2 100 block of N Highland Ave. Auto accident with Possible...
Rockford, ILrockfordscanner.com

Accident With Multiple Injuries in Rockford

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. It happened just after 5 pm near 11th st and 5th ave. Multiple injuries are being reported at this accident scene. Avoid the area for awhile. Still developing…. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We...
Travelillinoisnewsnow.com

Rock River Closed at Rockton Dam

Due to the Chemtool fire, and the ongoing efforts of emergency personnel, IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time. Until further notice, the Rock River is now closed to recreational boat traffic from the Rockton Dam, in Winnebago County, upstream to the border of Wisconsin.
Accidentsrockfordscanner.com

Accident With Injuries On The East Side

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. It happened around 5 pm near E State and Calvin Park. Reports of an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. and to avoid the area for a bit. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of...