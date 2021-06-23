IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time
You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Due to the ChemTool fire, and the ongoing efforts of emergency personnel, IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time. Until further notice, the Rock River is now closed to recreational boat traffic from the Rockton Dam, in Winnebago County, upstream to the border of Wisconsin.rockfordscanner.com