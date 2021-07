Early last quarter, after an exhaustive, months-long search, The Glass Guru welcomed a new Creative Services Manager to the company’s team of Marketing professionals. Lee McKinzey came aboard in early Q2 to facilitate the inbound creative requests coming from The Glass Guru franchisees, as well as all creative needs for The Glass Guru brand. Lee’s agency experience really made her well suited to the role, as The Glass Guru acts as a full-service marketing agency for the company’s franchisees.