Millbrook makes his name known on Deadbeats with ‘Instincts’ featuring Nova Sky
Deadbeats world, meet Millbrook. The Luxembourg-hailing drum ‘n’ bass dealer joins the Deadbeats ranks to debut on Zeds Dead‘s label with the Nova Sky-involving “Instincts.” Though Millbrook has flexed his dnb muscle many times to date, when he stepped forth to occupy a spot on the Deadbeats platform, he was met with a question: “we know you’re good with that but nah, what else you got?” The answer—audible below—is dark electro-pop.dancingastronaut.com