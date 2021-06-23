Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Millbrook makes his name known on Deadbeats with ‘Instincts’ featuring Nova Sky

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadbeats world, meet Millbrook. The Luxembourg-hailing drum ‘n’ bass dealer joins the Deadbeats ranks to debut on Zeds Dead‘s label with the Nova Sky-involving “Instincts.” Though Millbrook has flexed his dnb muscle many times to date, when he stepped forth to occupy a spot on the Deadbeats platform, he was met with a question: “we know you’re good with that but nah, what else you got?” The answer—audible below—is dark electro-pop.

dancingastronaut.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadbeats#Instincts#Palmy#Millbrook Instagram Tags#Insticts#Drum N Bass#Nova Sky Categories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Habstrakt heads to Deadbeats for high-octane single, ‘The Sound’

Habstrakt has brought his latest single “The Sound” to Deadbeats. Marking Habstrakt’s debut Deadbeats outing, the action-packed track directly succeeds his April 16 effort, “Ice Cold,” with Dancing Astronaut‘s June Supernova, KARRA. The high-octane cut joins the three projects in Habstrakt’s rearview: “Ice Cold,” Gotta Be (Remixes), and his remix of Nitepunk‘s “Flow,” further stocking his arsenal of originals awaiting live deployment in the months to come.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Stone Giants – West Coast Love Stories

Amon Tobin has spent more than a quarter of a century refusing to sit still. Not content with infusing his eclectic IDM with explorations in genres from jazz to hip-hop, in 2019 he unveiled a new label, Nomark – a home for him to release music of an even wider spectrum, under multiple different aliases. Thus far, recording as Figueroa and especially Only Child Tyrant, he’s moved somewhat closer to rock music than ever before. But while the name Stone Giants might evoke a band who’d sound more like Amon Amarth than Amon Tobin, in reality this latest project turns out to offer a woozily psychedelic blend of the electronic and the organic.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Crystal Skies, Fairlane release new single ‘All To You’ featuring Micah Martin

Crystal Skies and Fairlane have invited vocalist Micah Martin to collaborate on their new single, “All To You.” Blending elements of melodic dubstep, the track finds Martin’s soaring vocals dancing amid an emotional soundscape. Released via Insomniac‘s Lost In Dreams, the track serves as Crystal Skies’ third album single from their upcoming release.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Caster casts a spell on listeners with Subsidia-hosted ‘Sinner’s Sanctum’ EP

The mysterious Caster is back with a spellbinding release on Subsidia Records. Through his Sinner’s Sanctum EP, Caster continues to display the dark, brooding technics that have become synonymous with his sound. Dominating the darkest corners of the dance music word with Sinner’s Sanctum, Caster packages four previously unreleased tracklistings on the EP, as well as the sole pre-project single, “Pale Rider.”
Musicedm.com

Listen to Loxy and Ink's Riveting Breakbeat Track, "Phoenix Rising"

Two titans in UK electronic music culture, Loxy and Ink, have dropped a new progressive breakbeat track titled "Phoenix Rising." A follow-up to their latest hip-hop tune "Manifested Visions," Loxy and Ink have returned with another stunning collab. But this time around they went in a different direction. "Phoenix Rising" is a departure from their usual gritty UK sound, as this transformative track demonstrates the duo’s mastery of fluidity by offering a warm and welcoming breakbeat beast.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Rossy finds solace with Jadū Dala single, ‘777’

Rossy rejuvenates Philadelphia-based experimental label Jadū Dala with the release of “777.” The energetic bass thriller follows the Los Angeles-based producer’s We Rose tie-up “See Through,” released in March. “777” auspiciously unravels a unique of combination cinematic and future-bass elements. Speaking on the production of “777,” Rossy shared,. “You know...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Third installment in Ophelia Records’ ‘Advent’ series brims with ascendant talent: Ian Snow, Medz, Blosso, and more

There are few record labels more adept at identifying ascendent talent as Seven Lions‘ Ophelia Records. The imprint’s bi-annual Advent EP series acquaints streamers with the next class of dance music’s noteworthy acts, and on Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 3, this includes Medz, Blosso, a new drum ‘n’ bass project from Dimibo called Lydian, Lama and XimFny, Darby, Ian Snow, and singer-songwriters Meg & Dia and Meggie York.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

ILLENIUM gifts ‘Heavenly Side’ with Matt Maeson as sixth and final ‘Fallen Embers’ preview

Tagging July as ILLENIUM‘s month would be the understatement of a lifetime. On the eve of him opening the doors to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for his four-set TRILOGY celebration—which will livestreamed in 4K with 16 different cameras—ILLENIUM has decided to untether the sixth and final look into his junior album and one of Dancing Astronaut‘s most-anticipated projects of the current calendar, Fallen Embers, due July 16.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

House goes ambient on yuma.’s ‘Renegade’

With the release of “Renegade,” 18-year-old yuma. cinches his fifth original production of 2021. Trailing April’s “Mean to Me” with LissA, February’s two one-offs, “Falling with You” with Jewels, SOMMA, and Faith and “OH MY GOD,” and January’s “Can U Feel It” with imallryt, “Renegade heightens the rising German talent’s stock of ambient house singles. A slow burn with a mid-tempo ebb and flow that would recommend it for placement on This Never Happened or Rose Avenue Records, “Renegade” arrives via Lilly Era as a component in yuma.’s compelling case for why his cerebral approach to house should be turning heads right at this very moment.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Blu, Mickey Factz & Nottz Announce Album, Share “Stay Down” Single

For as long as I can remember, Mickey Factz has been an absolute beast with the pen. This goes all the way back to 2008 (if not ’07) when we first highlighted him at the DopeHouse. Same goes for Blu, who’s 2007 classic Below the Heavens (an album I reviewed while I was still at HipHopDX) is still in heavy rotation around these parts.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Rockstar Games, CircoLoco wrap up ‘Monday Dreamin” EP series with new selects from Tale Of Us, TOKiMONSTA, Adam Beyer, and more

Rockstar Games and CircoLoco are finishing off their Monday Dreamin’ Black EP series with five new tracks from the likes of Lost Souls Of Saturn, TOKiMONSTA, Adam Beyer, Tale Of Us, Bedouin, and Damian Lazarus. The four-part EP series precedes the completion of CircoLoco’s compilation album, Monday Dreamin’, slated to land on July 9.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Choosing Electronic Dance Music Labels

The advent of electronic dance music labels has given rise to a whole new scene and changed the electronic dance music industry forever. For quite some time electronic dance music labels have been popping up left, right and centre. And it’s only gotten better! The emergence of labels and sites has brought about a whole new audience. As producers and DJ’s are looking to branch out and create their own names in the industry are becoming more aggressive, the quality of music being put out by these labels is getting better.
MusicYour EDM

Jauz & Micah Martin Drop Standout Dubstep Collab, “Forever” via Bite This! [LISTEN]

Jauz and Micah Martin join forces on their new collaborative single “Forever,” out now via Bite This!. “Forever” brings the heat, setting its intention as a bass-heavy dancefloor destroyer and tapping a classic dubstep sound. No stranger to the dance music scene, Micah adds soul to the already massive production with a potent vocal performance.
MusicYour EDM

Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records Releases 3rd Volume Of Advent Series Promoting Rising Stars

Seven Lions’ homegrown Ophelia Records is back with its third volume of Ophelia Presents: Advent, focused on promoting up and coming producers whom Seven Lions himself believes in and supports. This latest volume acts including Blosso, MEDZ, Darby, Lama and Ian Snow, all of whom have been supported by larger figures in the dance scene. The compilation also includes the debut of a new D&B alias by the psytrance duo Dimibo, Lydian, who produces with Seven Lions as Abraxis.
Denver, COedmsauce.com

My Bad Drops EPIC Bass Inspired EP with Newest Release; Delusions

MY BAD drops fresh new EP ‘Delusions’ out now on all streaming platforms. Originating from Colorado, MY BAD began producing at 16 years old after immersing himself in the world of dubstep with a goal of making a name for himself inside the bass capital of the world, Denver, Colorado. MY BAD draws inspiration from bass-heavy legends such as Skrillex and Zeds Dead, giving him an ear for heavy melodic-driven basslines. Gaining support from Excision, Adventure Club, RL Grime, Griz, Party Favor and many more, MY BAD is a force to be reckoned with.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Get down to Good Times Ahead’s new party starter, ‘La Fiesta’

Good Times Ahead is heading into the holiday weekend with their newest single, “La Fiesta.” The track incorporates the duo’s well-established Miami-influenced sounds and party-primed production style. The Miami-native duo has been busy throughout the year, releasing the singles “So Good” and a collaboration with Dabow, titled “Rapido.”. Last year...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

The Story Behind The Sad Lyrics Of ‘Mr Doctor’ By jiiP Is What Makes It Truly Unique And Inspiring

Originally from London, England, jiiP took up the piano before he had learned the fundamentals of speech. By the age of 4, he had written his first song. He went on to study music composition at KU and UMKC, mastering the violin and guitar during his travels through the states. Since 2012, jiiP has performed all over NYC and has been featured alongside upcoming artists while providing production and notation for various clients around the city.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dee Jay Daniels Tumultuous Life after 'the Hughleys' Involved Beating Murder Charge & Getting Face Tattoos after Struggling to Land Roles

Former actor Dee Jay Daniels, who shot to stardom as Michael Hughley on “The Hughleys,” has had a very challenging life ever since the show ended. In the late 90s, actor and comedian DL Hughley took over the entertainment scene with his sitcom “The Hughleys,” which chronicled the lives of a Black family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.