‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Season 4 Before Season 3 Has Even Premiered

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Hulu’s animated comedy Solar Opposites debuted back in March, getting weirder and raunchier while delivering the same wild sci-fi antics that made the first season so great. The series had already been renewed for a third season long before the second season arrived, and now Hulu has confirmed more is on the way by ordering up Solar Opposites season 4 this week.

www.slashfilm.com
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Sean Giambrone
Person
Thomas Middleditch
