‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Season 4 Before Season 3 Has Even Premiered

"It’s not surprising that a show with a response rate to Current Events as quick as The Good Fight would have the best approach to how to address the significant timeline markers of the last year-plus," says Steve Greene. "Given that an unforeseen stop in production kept the show from properly finishing its Season 4 (anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the show’s deliciously bonkers unintentional finale from last year is truly missing out), Season 5 fills in those gaps with a characteristically sharp overview (written by series co-creators Michelle and Robert King) of where everyone ended up." Greene adds: "The Good Fight hasn’t shied away from showing a certain generational divide as the show’s main firm has changed. Now that the past few seasons have taken Liz and Diane’s respective idealist instincts and shown all the ways that the world has managed to curdle them, The Good Fight is even more well-rounded by the two remaining name partners confront the messiness of their own authority. Particularly as Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) pursues alternate options inside and outside of a new role in the firm, the show has eased up some of the 'cool boss' moments that made some of these professional and personal relationships so endearing at the start. It does change the overall tone at times, but there are plenty of workplace oddities and unforeseen changes that keep the show in touch with its past strengths." ALSO: The Good Fight writers correctly pivot the plot to speak to a world they couldn't have predicted a year ago.