Just a few weeks remain until the virtual festivities begin for Tomorrowland Around The World 2021. Will you be joining in on the fun?. Although the People of Tomorrow weren’t able to gather to celebrate love, art, and music in person last year, and won’t be able to do so this year either, Tomorrowland has continued to bring forth unique virtual experiences to help keep everyone dancing. Last year, they unveiled Tomorrowland Around The World and its digital home, the island of Pāpiliōnem, which became one of the most beloved experiences during the pandemic. Now, after a stunning edition on New Year’s Eve, they’re heading back to the island once more this summer.