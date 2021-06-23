N3WPORT unlocks Heaven Sent’s gates with ‘Best Part Of Me’ EP

The eternal challenge for a legendary band is to convince fans, both old and new, that new material is intrinsically more exciting and interesting than cherished relics of the past. That may be especially true for AT THE GATES, such is the unassailable status of "Slaughter of the Soul", the band's classic 1995 album and a perfect encapsulation of melodic death metal's fiery power. However, since reforming in earnest for 2014's "At War With Reality", the Swedes have continually demonstrated that "Slaughter…" was really a super-condensed and streamlined reduction rather than the full picture. From the warped grimness of early records like "With Fear I Kiss the Burning Darkness" through to the darker, more adventurous depths of "At War…" and its vicious follow-up, "To Drink from the Night Itself", AT THE GATES have always had a progressive and subversive streak, and their seventh full-length album feels like its most strident and fearless expression yet.