Independence, MO

Independence police investigating Wednesday homicide

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 10 days ago
The Independence Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the head and dropped off at a hospital.

According to the department, the victim was dropped off at a hospital near 19600 block of east 39th Street early Wednesday morning.

Police identified her as Ales L. Carr, 30, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Carr, but she later died.

The department believes she was shot in an Independence home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

