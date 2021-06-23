Cancel
Public Safety

U.S. Customs agents at BWI discover $7k in counterfeit $100 bills from Jamaica

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5AEb_0ad7Cpiv00

U.S. Customs and Border agents last week intercepted $7,000 in counterfeit $100 bills from a traveler who arrived at BWI Airport from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Officials say the bills were discovered inside a sneaker in luggage belonging to a 64-year-old U.S. citizen.

The traveler was not charged, according to Customs and Border Patrol.

According to the U.S. Secret Service , counterfeiting money is a lucrative business often used in narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and attacks against our nation’s financial systems.

Learn how to protect yourself from being defrauded here .

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

