Blind Boynton Beach dog featured in vibrant pet mural

A Boynton Beach woman's beloved blind dog is taking center stage in a dynamic new art installation in South Florida.

Chewy, a national pet supply company based in Broward County, recently paid tribute to some of its most special customers by creating a massive mural in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

The "Ultimate Pet Portrait" mural, designed and painted by local artist Ernesto Maranje, features dozens of animals including dogs, cats, birds, ducks, even a guinea pig.

Chewy The "Ultimate Pet Portrait" mural in Wynwood, organized by the pet supply company, Chewy.

One of the precious pets featured in the impressive artwork is Spencer, a blind Cocker Spaniel owned by Boynton Beach resident Valerie Johnson.

Chewy surprised Johnson by unveiling the emotional tribute to Spencer earlier this month, and also giving her a hand-painted portrait of her dog.

Chewy Boynton Beach resident Valerie Johnson kneels next to a painting of her dog at the "Ultimate Pet Portrait" in Wynwood, organized by the pet supply company, Chewy.

You can visit the "Ultimate Pet Portrait" mural, which is located at 2390 Northwest Fifth Avenue, in the heart of Wynwood's vibrant arts district.

Chewy, which was founded in 2011, created the art installation to celebrate the company's 10-year anniversary. Another mural was also painted in Chewy's second hometown market of Boston.

"We are incredibly proud to place customers at the forefront of our 10 Year celebration and to pay tribute to them with the Ultimate Pet Portrait," said Chewy CEO Sumit Singh. "At Chewy, we are guided by a shared mission to deliver an exceptional customer experience every time, and to make compelling, long-lasting connections with the people and pets who are at the center of everything we do."

Chewy is also donating $1 million worth of pet products through the Greater Good Charities' Rescue Bank program to pet shelters, food banks, and other animal welfare organizations in need across the country.

For more information about Chewy and its products, click here.

TIMELAPSE OF MURAL PAINTED:

Timelapse video of Ultimate Pet Project mural in Wynwood