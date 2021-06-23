Cancel
Oregon Court of Appeals reverses Aurora Airport ruling

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

The Land Use Board of Appeals will take on the case again after initially dismissing it in an earlier decision

After appealing an unfavorable opinion levied by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, the cities of Wilsonville and Aurora — and other groups that have objected to planning efforts at the Aurora State Airport — received the validation they wanted from the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The court not only reversed LUBA's decision to dismiss the case and remanded it for another examination by the land use body, but documented deficiencies in the 2012 airport master plan update in a decision released Wednesday, June 16. The court determined that the master plan was changed following its purported adoption in 2011 and that, contrary to LUBA's ruling, projects added to the plan would encroach on agricultural land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOR4Z_0ad7CTV300

Along with the cities of Wilsonville and Aurora, 1000 Friends of Oregon (with Friends of French Prairie) and Aurora Planning Commissioner Joseph Scheader, filed the litigation to contest the Oregon Aviation Board's 2019 decision to adopt the findings of compatibility and compliance with statewide planning goals, which essentially validated the plan update. The Oregon Department of Aviation and Oregon Aviation Board defended the case.

Despite the decision, the legal process will likely continue as LUBA now must revisit its original case while taking the OCOA's findings into account.

The city of Wilsonville has concerns about a runway extension project that could lead to more flights flying into the airport — potentially exacerbating noise and traffic — while the city of Aurora wants the airport to be annexed into its jurisdiction. The mayors of both cities rejoiced in the ruling in separate press releases.

"The Court of Appeals decision validates the city of Wilsonville's long-stated concerns that the controversial 2012 Aurora State Airport Master Plan does not comply with state land-use laws," Wilsonville Mayor Julie Fitzgerald said. "This ruling mandates that the state aviation agency should seek to pilot for a pending new 2021-22 Aurora State Airport master Plan update a transparent, fair and equitable public process in accordance with Oregon land-use laws."

"The city was right on the issues and right to act to preserve citizens' role on land use in Oregon," said city of Aurora Mayor Brian Asher. "The decision agrees with everything we have long been saying without being heard. We have now been heard."

On the other hand, ODA Director Betty Stansbury did not comment on the decision and said starting the new master plan update, which will begin soon, is her primary focus. The Federal Aviation Administration stipulated restarting the process as a requirement for the department to receive grant funding.

Bruce Bennett, the owner of Aurora Aviation and intervenor in the case, said the decision was disappointing but felt that it was based on technicalities and wouldn't considerably affect airport planning moving forward. He also felt that LUBA had a better understanding of land use law than the OCOA.

"Projects will continue to be done," he said. "There's not a huge change coming."

In its opinion, LUBA ruled that the ODA did not have to simultaneously comply with the Marion County Comprehensive Plan and statewide planning goals. This point alone nullified many of the arguments established by petitioners. The body also said it lacked jurisdiction in the case.

The OCOA disagreed with LUBA's opinion regarding county and statewide law.

"The agency respondents do not explain, and we do not perceive, how ODA's ability to deem the draft plan compatible with the MCCP (Marion County Comprehensive Plan) affects the board's obligation to "adopt findings of compatibility with the acknowledged comprehensive plans of affected cities and counties and findings of compliance with applicable statewide planning goals when it adopts the final facility plan," OCOA's ruling reads.

Though she knew the restarting of the master planning process was imminent months ago, city of Wilsonville Attorney Barbara Jacobson has said the local government decided to appeal LUBA's decision in large part because they felt that it would create a dangerous precedent where local control usurps state law. OCOA's ruling also states that Marion County didn't perform an analysis of the master plan's compliance with its own laws, but simply acknowledged and supported the plan.

"If LUBA's ruling would have been allowed to stand the kind of approval Marion County did for this master plan means any county could have done a resolution for any airport without any analysis and skipped over land use planning goals and analysis, which would have been really bad land use law," Jacobson said.

While LUBA did not include the original master planning document (which has yet to be produced) for the record for the case, the OCOA disagreed with that decision and expressed that the plan had been modified between the time the document was approved and when it was sent to the Federal Aviation Administration. Wilsonville has long argued this point and Jacobson said that LUBA would not need to include the document, if it exists, in the record when it revisits the case.

"That document indisputably was substantially modified after Oct. 27, 2011, by — for example — identifying a different development option as the preferred alternative (for the runway extension) and omitting some of the discussion and documentation relating to the original preferred alternative," OCOA wrote.

The ruling also objected to LUBA's conclusions that future projects at the airport should be considered "rural" rather than urban use and that projects listed in the plan would not extend onto land zoned for exclusive use. It asserted that LUBA must now examine whether the document complies with Marion County agricultural land policies.

"We've contended for years that the long-term consequence of the intended expansion, meaning the 35 acres of ag land, would set all the other ag land south of Keil Road and north of Ellen Road up for rezoning as commercial or light industrial aviation-related development," Friends of French Prairie President Ben Williams said.

Finally, the court rejected defendants' argument that projects in the master plan did not need to comply with certain land use goals because projects were not expansionary, i.e. would not "permit service to a larger class of airplane." Jacobson said the airport had already brought in larger planes but that improvements will make that easier and potentially more prevalent. Airport proponents have advocated for the runway extension to improve flight safety.

What this ruling means for the current master planning process remains to be seen. However, the city of Wilsonville, Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, and Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro, have already voiced displeasure about the composition of the advisory committee that will help oversee the update, which has fewer citizen interest groups and more business interests involved in the process than during the controversial 2011 update. Officials have posited that business interests have undue influence over airport planning.

"I don't have a high level of confidence," Williams said about the potential for an improved planning process. "What has happened so far looks very much like starting the same troubled process that began in 2009 all over again."

He also felt that the prospect for legal battles to continue after the completion of the new plan update was highly likely.

Stansbury said she did not close the door on the possibility of amending committee representation.

"We tried to get a balanced group that represented all types of interest in the airport and surrounding communities," she said. "We tried to include agriculture and education, Marion County, Clackamas County, the cities of Wilsonville and Aurora; we tried for a broad representation. If there needs to be any tweaks to that I'll consider Rep. Neron and Rep. McLain's letter."

