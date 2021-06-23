What Does Personal Success Look Like in an Uncertain World?

The work of a medical laboratory is very different from, say, a computer company or a delivery service, it's useful to note that many key success factors are common across industries. For example, extremely successful companies such as Apple, FedEx, and Toyota “ belonging to very different industries – all rely on streamlined manufacturing processes, intense focus on supply chains and logistics, rigorous quality assurance protocols, and internal state-of-the-art software systems that automate, integrate, and support these functions. In this context, success factors for medical labs are not much different. The equivalent functions in laboratory information software LIS system would include seamless integration of various modules, automation of the complex laboratory processes, robust interoperability, and a growth-driven pricing model.