Reister Receives National Weather Service Award

By Matt Moorman
whitehallledger.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeroy Reister was presented with a 10 Year Length of Service Award from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Great Falls (GTF), MT. Leroy takes care of an automated precipitation gauge that records twenty four hour rain and snowfall amounts at his station located in Silver Star, MT. Observations from Leroy's station date back to 1939. Leroy's observations are part of the official National Climate COOP network of about 8,500 volunteer weather observers across the USA. The award was presented by Observing Program Leader, Matt Moorman from NWS GTF.

