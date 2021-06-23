The World’s Most Magical Celebration new EARidescent Fashions & Gold Statues

This review was originally posted on April 19th, and has been updated with official photos and videos of the show. It was just over a year and a half ago when we were first teased about Tokyo Disneyland’s new stage show—Mickey’s Magical Music World—as part of the massive New Fantasyland expansion of the park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the show never made its April 15th, 2020 premiere. Instead, it was almost a year later, on April 1st, 2021, when we finally got to bask in the newest addition to Tokyo Disney Resort’s near-perfect show repertoire. And true to its name, the show is quite magical.