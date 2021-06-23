Cancel
Lifestyle

The World’s Most Magical Celebration new EARidescent Fashions & Gold Statues

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be your hosts for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” and they’ll be decked out in sparkling new EARidescent fashions for the 50th anniversary. As you can see in the photo above, their best pals want to get in on the shimmer, too, as Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale will be sporting their own custom-made EARidescent looks beginning Oct. 1. You’ll get a chance to see them.

