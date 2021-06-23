Cancel
Congress & Courts

Tester Provisions to Improve Infrastructure, Cut Red Tape

By Sarah Feldman
whitehallledger.com
 13 days ago

As part of his ongoing work to keep Montanans connected to boost the economy, several commonsense provisions championed by U.S. Senator Jon Tester to cut red tape and improve infrastructure in the transportation industry cleared the Senate Commerce Committee this week, including a critical portion of Tester’s Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety (HAULS) Act that will give ag and livestock haulers the flexibility in hours they need to safely deliver their products to market.

www.whitehallledger.com
Jon Tester
