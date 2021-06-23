The playbook to raise capital for your startup

First of all, we have to start by understanding how a Venture Capital mutual fund works. VCs are capital vehicles that seek to place their resources in companies with high potential and accelerated growth - better known as startups - and usually seek returns of at least 10X on the capital they inject over a time horizon of around 5 years or more. In fact, because of how they are structured, like any other investment fund, they have specific timeframes to follow in order to “divest” their capital and distribute the possible returns among their investors (known as LP, limited partners, as they are non-operating partners and can be both institutional investors, for example, an Afore, and private investors with their assets).