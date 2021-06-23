Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

By Associated Press
abc12.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) - Two Black motorists in the Detroit area say they were racially targeted during a two-hour traffic stop that ended with no tickets in 2019. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a lawsuit, seeking to force state police to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops. The ACLU says state police have failed to act, despite acknowledging an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black Michigan drivers.

www.abc12.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Disparities#Race#Racial Injustice#Ap#Black Michigan#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...