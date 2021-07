One-third of New York voters think Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should run for a fourth term, according to a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute. The poll, released Thursday, is, on its face, bad news for Cuomo, who was first elected in 2010. He faces an impeachment investigation following a string of sexual harassment accusations and investigations into his handling of nursing homes at which patients died after being infected by COVID-19. Under Cuomo's leadership, the state mandated coronavirus patients be moved into the facilities.