The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Hawks are coming off a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to close out the series in seven games and will look to bring some of that hustle and momentum to the series versus the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 115-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets in seven games and will be ready for this one tonight.