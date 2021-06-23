Cancel
Registration Open for In-Person Hunter, Bowhunter Education Courses in Helena

By Elizabeth Pullman
whitehallledger.com
 13 days ago

In-person hunter and bowhunter education courses for the Helena area are posted and open for registration. Courses in other areas of the state will be announced soon. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has reopened its in-person hunter and bowhunter education courses-statewide. While the online option is still available to anyone who will be 12 by Jan. 16, 2022, or older, FWP highly encourages attendance at one of its in-person courses.

