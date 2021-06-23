Exclusive: Neko Case Shares Cover of Roky Erickson's "Be And Bring Me Home"

Conspiracy time: Maybe the light release week was because musicians knew of the heat wave before we did? Oh, it’s a holiday weekend? I sound unreasonable? Whatever, because we still got some bangers to prepare for a hot, sweaty and rockin’ July. Practice your synchronized swimming in the kiddie pool with The Go! Team playing in the background, or have a house kickback with Laura Mvula’s ‘80s-infused style. Perhaps G Herbo is your grilling music of choice, and Snapped Ankles can accompany you when you may have had one too many burgers before you pass out in the aforementioned kiddie pool. We won’t judge. Have a safe and happy long weekend from the Paste staff and find a new album to tide you over until next week!