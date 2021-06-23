Exclusive: Neko Case Shares Cover of Roky Erickson's "Be And Bring Me Home"
2021 marks two years since the world lost psychedelic rock pioneer Roky Erickson, best known both his solo work and for being the leader of The 13th Floor Elevators. Archival label Light in the Attic has announced the first posthumous tribute album to Erickson’s legacy, out July 17, titled May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson. The second single of the album, Neko Case’s cover of “Be And Bring Me Home” off Erickson’s 1999 album Never Say Goodbye, can be listened to exclusively via Paste below.www.pastemagazine.com