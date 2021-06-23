Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Faye Webster Crushes on Ronald Acuña Jr. in "A Dream with a Baseball Player"

By Scott Russell
Paste Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of her new record I Know I’m Funny haha, Atlanta singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a third and final single before the album arrives this Friday, June 25, via Secretly Canadian. “A Dream with a Baseball Player,” inspired by her hometown MLB team’s star player, Ronald Acuña Jr., is out now alongside a music video. Meanwhile, Webster has expanded her upcoming headlining tour, adding North American shows set for February and March of 2022.

www.pastemagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Canadian#North American#Braves#Mi El Club#Pa Club Cafe 15#Ma Sinclair 21#Ny Music Hall#Washington D C#Ga Georgia#Al Saturn#Az Crescent#Wa Neumos 15#Ne Slowdown#Horseshoe 25#Qc Petit Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesundertheradarmag.com

Faye Webster on “I Know I’m Funny haha”

On the eve of her latest Secretly Canadian album release, I Know I’m Funny haha (which is out today), and with a fall tour on the horizon, you will have to forgive Atlanta’s Faye Webster for having more pressing matters on her mind. Outside of her musical and songwriting skills, which came to full fruition on her 2019 breakthrough album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Webster is noted for having a myriad of other talents. A published photographer and yo-yo master, Webster’s current obsession is in conquering ping-pong and taking down her cross-table nemesis and real-life partner, Booth. “Yeah, we’re honestly too excited about that because we play all day until 2 a.m. But then, it’s like, ‘Dude, we have to stop. We have the table, it’s not going anywhere,’” Webster shares.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Faye Webster on finding comfort in life and the joy of playing games

In the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast, Shaad D’Souza speaks with singer-songwriter Faye Webster about the making of her fourth studio album, I Know I’m Funny Haha. The FADER Interview is a brand new podcast series in which the world’s most exciting musicians talk with the staff of...
Entertainmentpasstheaux.co

Faye Webster playing Fonda Theatre in February

Atlanta-based indie folk singer Faye Webster has a new album coming this Friday, and she’ll be in Los Angeles next February!. Faye Webster will play the Fonda Theatre on Thursday, February 10. The singer drops her fourth full-length record I Know I’m Funny haha this Friday (via Secretly Canadian), and just dropped the video for her latest single “A Dream With a Baseball Player”.
Minneapolis, MNtmpresale.com

Faye Webster in Minneapolis, MN – pre-sale passcode

A Faye Webster pre-sale password is available below for our members: During this exclusive presale you have got the chance to buy performance tickets before the public!. Seems to us like this is probably your only opportunity ever to see Faye Webster live in Minneapolis, MN!. Here is what we...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, L’Rain, Hiatus Kaiyote, Mabe Fratti, Birds of Maya, and Eli Keszler. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)