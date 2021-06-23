Faye Webster Crushes on Ronald Acuña Jr. in "A Dream with a Baseball Player"

On the eve of her latest Secretly Canadian album release, I Know I’m Funny haha (which is out today), and with a fall tour on the horizon, you will have to forgive Atlanta’s Faye Webster for having more pressing matters on her mind. Outside of her musical and songwriting skills, which came to full fruition on her 2019 breakthrough album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Webster is noted for having a myriad of other talents. A published photographer and yo-yo master, Webster’s current obsession is in conquering ping-pong and taking down her cross-table nemesis and real-life partner, Booth. “Yeah, we’re honestly too excited about that because we play all day until 2 a.m. But then, it’s like, ‘Dude, we have to stop. We have the table, it’s not going anywhere,’” Webster shares.