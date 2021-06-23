Here's How the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Looks Without Plastic Cladding

As its name suggests, it'll be the first in a whole series of future Honda EVs. A couple of months ago, Honda made news by saying that it only wants to sell EVs in the U.S. by 2040. It's now announcing the name of its first concrete step towards that electric future: the Honda Prologue. The Prologue will be the brand's first "volume" EV, an electric SUV slated to go on sale in North America for model and calendar year 2024. As its name not-so-subtly suggests, it will merely be the first in an entire series of future Honda EVs.