Alex Trebek and Larry King’s children have accepted posthumous Emmys on behalf of their late dads. “Over the past 37 years the show became a second family,” Trebek’s daughter, Emily, said at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, alongside her brother Matthew. “He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted. So on behalf of our family we thank you so much.”