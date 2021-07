Manchester City are preparing a bid to sign Jack Grealish, though Aston Villa have opened talks with their captain over a new long-term contract.Grealish is one of City's priority targets this summer, alongside Harry Kane, and Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for the 25-year-old.City are expected to firm up their interest in Grealish in due course but there has been no formal contact between the two clubs yet, with a move only likely after England's Euro 2020 campaign has concluded.A bid of around £100m – a British transfer record – may be required to prise Grealish...