The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures gave him free rein to kill any characters in the film that he wanted to. That's a pretty big blank check to hand any director - but especially the twisted mind behind Super, The Belko Experiment and Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn has repeatedly shown that he will gladly stick a dagger in fans' collective hearts and twist the knife, by killing off beloved characters (We are still Groot!). That's an ominous legacy to have in a movie like The Suicide Squad, which is chock-full of DC Comics characters - many of whom are the epitome of the word "expendable."