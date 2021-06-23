Cancel
The Supreme Court’s “cursing cheerleader” case is its biggest student free speech case in 14 years

By Ian Millhiser
Vox
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a public high school violated the First Amendment when it punished a student — the cursing cheerleader you might have heard about — for a vulgar message she posted online while she was off campus. It’s the Court’s first major student free speech case since 2007.

www.vox.com
