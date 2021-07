Jackson White hasn’t been in the entertainment industry for long, but so far he’s done his best to make the most of his time. In just a few years, he’s gone from being virtually unknown to landing some pretty impressive roles. At the moment, he is probably best known for playing Brendan Fletcher in the HBO series Mrs. Fletcher. Now he has another major opportunity on the horizon. Recent announcements revealed that he will be in an upcoming Pet Sematary movie. There isn’t much information about the film yet, but the project could have the potential to take his career to new heights. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jackson White.