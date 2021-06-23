Cancel
Richmond, VA

Police arrest man accused of beating Richmond officer

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENbDO_0ad77vsB00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man wanted for attacking a Richmond Police officer was arrested Wednesday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The man was located in a car outside McGuire VA Medical Center in South Richmond.

The suspect has been identified as Jacob Madden, 23, of Wingina, Virginia. Police say he was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. He has been charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle and a law enforcement officer.

Richmond Police Department

On Monday around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Green Cove Drive for the report of unauthorized use of a vehicle by Madden. Around 8:34 p.m., officers were called again to the scene as Madden was reportedly at the scene with the vehicle.

Officers arrived and attempted to take Madden into investigative detention at which point, he assaulted a female officer and fled the scene on foot.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett the man knocked out the officer.

Those sources said the officer broke her nose and had a concussion. She was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

