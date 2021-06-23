‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell kicked off Delta flight after ‘argument’ with wife, he confirms

“Arrow” star Stephen Amell got bent out of shape on a recent Los Angeles-bound flight and was kicked off the plane before it took off, he confirmed Wednesday.

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did,” the superhero series star wrote in a Twitter post .

“Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately,” he said.

“I was not forcibly removed,” he stressed.

“I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story,” he said.

Amell spoke out following a TMZ report that said he was “forcibly” escorted off the flight in Austin by an air marshal and three flight attendants after he screamed at his wife.

The Canadian actor and wife Cassandra Jean Amell married in December 2012 and share a 7-year-old daughter.

They were in Austin for the ATX Television Festival, with Cassandra posting an Instagram photo of them smiling together on a stage during a panel on “Speech & Debate,” their series of comedic shorts directed by Cassandra and starring Stephen and Aisha Tyler.

“We had a pretty good time @atxfestival ,” Cassandra wrote in the caption, urging fans to watch all three episodes of their collaboration.