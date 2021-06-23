Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan woman wins $2 million jackpot in Lucky 7’s instant game

TheWanderer
TheWanderer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MskJi_0ad77qSY00
JackpotImage by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay

A 70-year-old woman from the state of Michigan has won a life-altering jackpot of $2 million. She won the prize by playing the Lucky 7's instant game from Michigan Lottery.

She is a regular player of the $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s game. But, never before she had such good luck with the game.

But on her lucky day, when the woman scratched the lottery ticket, she could not believe her eyes. The shock of winning the large sum was so overwhelming that she felt she would faint.

Even her niece was not able to believe the news when the lucky winner called her up.

"I always play the $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s game. When I scratched my ticket and saw I won $2 million, I almost fainted. I called my niece right away to tell her the good news. She didn’t believe me, so I drove over there clutching my purse with the ticket in it the whole way.” - The Jackpot Winner

According to the lottery officials, the lucky winner from Marquette County wants to remain anonymous.

The winner purchased the winning ticket from a local store named Jim's Super Foods, located at Ishpeming's 218 North 2nd Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYRJ2_0ad77qSY00
DollarsImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

The lucky winner did not want to delay claiming her big prize. She visited Lottery headquarters and chose to collect her winnings as a one-time payment. Instead of getting the $2 million over 30 annuities, she accepted an amount of about $1.2 million.

“I still can’t comprehend winning this amount of money. It doesn’t feel real yet,” - The Lottery Winner 

The woman plans to save all her prize money except for buying a new TV for her.

Each ticket of $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game costs $20. As of date, prize money of more than $99 million is still to be won in the game, which includes three top-prize of $2 million.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

