Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

25 Louisiana McDonald's raise starting wages to $10

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wss0n_0ad77owK00

25 Louisiana McDonald's restaurants have increased their starting pay.

Patel McDonald’s, owner of 25 McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees. They say that raising wages will help them stay competitive as more businesses reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The 25 Patel family McDonald’s have increased their starting pay to $10 an hour.

According to a release, along with the increase comes additional benefits offered in an attempt to encourage reentry into the workforce.

“We are so excited to welcome our customers back to the McDonald’s dining experience they know and love,” said Ricky Patel, owner/operator at Patel McDonald’s. “We always aim to create a “people first” atmosphere where we work with you to achieve your educational and career goals. We’re looking forward to welcoming new team members to our McFamily!”

Interested applicants can visit www.patelmcdonalds.com to learn more

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Louisiana Mcdonald#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

McDonald’s workers celebrate city’s new $15 minimum hourly wage

Chicago’s $15 per hour minimum wage took effect Thursday, and McDonald’s workers rallied outside the fast-food giant’s corporate headquarters in the West Loop to celebrate — but also demand more. McDonald’s has long been a focus of the “Fight for $15” movement, which pushed for a $15 minimum hourly wage....
Pottsville, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Restaurant owner raising prices to raise wages

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Staff at Wheel restaurants in Tamaqua and Pottsville have had a lot on their plate over the last year. "It's been a challenging year, to say the least, opening another location and then this one remaining open," said Delaney Golden, Wheel's coordinating director. Wages have been an...
Illinois StateWIFR

McDonald’s to hire 12K in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 12,000 restaurant employees in Illinois. “As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” Casey Newman, McDonald’s owner and operator said. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”
Food & Drinkstheeasttexasweekend.com

See the new McDonald’s loyalty program and rewards

Tier 1 – 1,500 points. You can access the new McDonald’s loyalty program through the MyMcDonald’s app. To help launch the initiative, “you’ll automatically get 1,500 points after your first order using MyMcDonald’s Rewards” as said in their press release. The bonus points will be valid through the end of 2021.
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With Most McDonald’s

McDonald’s operates in 39,000 locations in 100 countries. Its “home”, the U.S. still has the largest number at 13,439 locations.  The number of stores varies widely, mostly based on state population. McDonald’s was started as a restaurant by Richard and Maurice McDonald in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. It grew into a large chain and […]
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

Uber Gives $4.5 Million To Small Restaurants

Uber has distributed $4.5 million to 900 local restaurants around the U.S. as part of its Eat Local Support Effort, the company announced. Most of the recipients of this grant funding were women or people of color, “who we know have been among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Uber Eats said on its blog.
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

Chipotle increasing menu prices to offset rising employee wages

Chipotle Mexican Grill is raising its menu prices by as much as 4% in order to offset the cost of increased employee wages instituted last month, the fast-casual restaurant chain said. In May, the company announced that it was offering increased wages across the board, resulting in a $15 average...
Eau Claire, WISFGate

Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Owners of a group of restaurants, hotels and bars in Eau Claire have eliminated tipping and have raised their minimum wage to $16 an hour. The Pablo Group says it's following a trend that aims to improve pay equity for all employees. According to the...
Posted by
EatThis

Walmart Is Fighting to Sell Liquor in This State

Walmart has it all in just about every one of the nearly 5,000 stores across the country (and there's at least one location in each state!). The convenience of being able to get everything from fishing gear to furniture, and of course, food is a big draw for millions of customers each week. But if you're headed to a Walmart in one state, you won't be able to get one particular item if it's on your grocery list—liquor.
RestaurantsPosted by
Upworthy

Restaurant posts sign asking customers to tip servers, gets called out for not paying living wage

While tipping culture is a common in the food industry across the world, in America, businesses rely heavily on tips so that their workers can live a dignified living. The minimum wage paid by a majority of the food industry including major franchises are not sufficient to make ends meet for employees. The tipping culture prelavent in America shifts the burden of the compensating workers a decent wage to customers. Not to mention that many minimum wage workers across different industries are forced to rely on food stamp, apart from their wages.
RestaurantsBusiness Insider

Restaurant workers are quitting at record-high rates, and it could force their employers to raise wages, experts say

Restaurant workers quit at record levels in April, and it's another sign that employers are going to have to work harder to attract and retain workers. The quit rate, which refers to the percentage of people who voluntarily leave their jobs over the period, reached 5.6% in April for the food service and accommodations sector. That number is an all-time high for the industry, according to Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, and it was more than twice the rate of the economy as a whole, not counting farming jobs.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Panera Offers Free Bagels For COVID Vaccine Incentive

Panera Bread will be offering free bagels to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. From today through Sunday, the chain will give away free bagels to vaccinated customers at participating locations. Panera said they will give away the bagel for free based on the honor system, so you won’t need to provide proof of vaccination.