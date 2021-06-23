New coffee shop opening Silverton cafe

A new breakfast, brunch and artisan-roast coffee spot is opening in the village of Silverton this Saturday.

Proud Hound Coffee converted a former warehouse at 6717 Montgomery Road into a roastery, cafe and kitchen.

The cafe will offer breakfast and brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after its grand opening.

A news release announcing the cafe's opening stated the food menu would include "a breakfast bahn mi sandwich and a Cincinnati-inspired patty melt," along with other Southern fare and fusion dishes.

Each menu item also will be made with fresh ingredients from local distributors, farms, markets and gardens.

All coffee served at Proud Hound will be roasted in-house.

Dan Smith founded Proud Hound in 2019 as a coffee roaster with an online retail presence and food truck.

Proud Hound's brick-and-mortar location will feature bar, banquette and communal seating, along with in-view seating surrounding the cafe's island kitchen.

For more information about Proud Hound visit www.proudhoundcoffee.com.