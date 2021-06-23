Cuomo: NY to end COVID-19 'state of emergency' after 15 months

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”