Cuomo: NY to end COVID-19 'state of emergency' after 15 months

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
Posted by 
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 10 days ago

New York will not renew its COVID-19 ‘state of emergency’ when it expires on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The state of emergency has been in place since March 7, 2020.

