Things at least started nicely for the Pirates in this game. Adam Frazier led things off in the first inning with a triple to right. Ke’Bryan Hayes followed that up with a sacrifice fly to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead. Byan Reynolds then hit a massive 454-foot solo home run to make the score 2-0. Sadly for them, those were the only runs the Pirates would score. On the day, the Pirates mustered up just five hits. Two came from Frazier. Two came from Reynolds. Reynolds specifically did not record an out as he went 2-2 with two walks.