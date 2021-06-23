Country Music Hall of Fame to unveil new Martina McBride exhibit: 'The Power of Her Voice'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Country Music Hall of Fame is set to unveil a new exhibit exploring the musical journey of Martina McBride. Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice opens July 30 of this year and runs through Aug. 7, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for hits like "A Broken Wing" and "Independence Day," the honor for McBride comes as she marks her 30th year as a recording artist in 2022.