Here’s a big aging kick. A first hike after years of being crippled with an old, crooked knee, knee replacement surgery and a pandemic that put the word lazy back into all of our lives. So today, I gathered up my visiting niece and nephew (ages 11 and 17) and took them on my first hike in eight years. It was awesome. It was hard and I felt every bit of my age since that last hike. My only relief was seeing my niece fall asleep in the back seat on the return trip to town and discover that her body was as tired as my own. This ‘ole aunt has still got it in her.