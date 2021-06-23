Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

Tis the season for cookouts, cold beer, and red, white and blue everything! We fire up the grill on Memorial Day, a day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. We fly American flags on June 14th, the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official U.S. flag in 1777. We participate in Fourth of July parades celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which declared the original colonies to be free from British rule. Hopefully, we take a few moments on these days to reflect on the freedom, opportunity and resources we enjoy as Americans.