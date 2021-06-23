Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 10 days ago
On Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a nearly $600,000 contract to demolish the old Lewisville ISD Natatorium on Timber Creek Road. The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more, according to the meeting agenda.

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

