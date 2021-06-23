Cancel
Spotify Released an App Called Greenroom, and It's Super Similar to Clubhouse

If you scored an invitation to Clubhouse — the currently invite-only audio conversations app — you know how these types of platforms work. The premise is to host conversation rooms that users can join in on and even get a chance to speak in (if they feel inclined to do so), and hosts range from celebrities to financial advisors to health pros. Spotify is the latest platform to add this style of audio communication with the debut of Spotify Greenroom, but there's one main difference (which we love): Spotify's app isn't invite-only. In fact, you don't even need a Spotify account to download the app. Just go to the app store, download Greenroom, and get started. But before you do, here are a few more things to know before diving in:

