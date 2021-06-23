Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyndhurst, NJ

Hudson Music Teacher Charged With Fondling Lyndhurst Student, 12, During Private Lessons

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiJua_0ad774cH00
Fernando Valadares Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 67-year-old music teacher from Kearny fondled a 12-year-old Lyndhurst girl during private lessons, authorities charged.

Fernando Valadares remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives had arrested Valadares at his Belgrove Drove home the night before.

The Special Victims Unit detectives joined the investigation after township police were told that Valadares “engaged in the conduct on multiple occasions while instructing the child in music lessons” in Lyndhurst, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They charged him with sexual assault through contact and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hackensack, NJ
Education
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
Lyndhurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons#Music Teacher#Private Lessons#Police#Hudson Music#The Special Victims Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Camden County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Camden Prosecutor: Partial Care Counselor Had Sex With Patient Under 13 Years Old

A 28-year-old man working as a counselor in a partial care program had sex with a child in the program, authorities in Camden County said. An investigation into the allegations against Steven Brown began when someone disclosed that he had sexual intercourse with the child, who was under 13 years old at the time of the incident, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
West Chester, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

West Chester Teacher 'Groomed' 17-Year-Old Student Into Sexual Relationship, DA Says

A 40-year-old West Chester teacher was arrested on accusations he groomed a 17-year-old student into a sexual relationship in 2019, authorities announced. On June 26, 2021, the now 19-year-old victim reported to West Goshen police that she had been in a sexual relationship with Seth Reich, of Downingtown, her acting teacher, when she was 17 and a student at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School Center for Performing and Fine Arts (PLCS) in West Chester, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.
Fairless Hills, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

DA: Bucks Man Charged For Choking Girlfriend Unconscious At New Falls Motel

A Bucks County man was arrested on various assault charges for choking his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness at a motel in Fairless Hills Thursday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, found Jamie Beighley, 36, lying on the floor of a room in New Falls Motel on Lincoln Highway with no pulse, and blood on her face, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Indicted For Setting Fire Outside Bank

UPDATE: A grand jury in Paterson has returned an indictment against a city man accused of setting a garbage can fire in the vestibule of a Main Street bank. Reshawn Evans, 27, has remained held in the Passaic County jail since his arrest on April 26 for the Bank of America branch fire earlier that day.
Phillipsburg, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Report: Charges Cleared For Phillipsburg Police Officer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Criminal charges have been cleared for a Phillipsburg police officer accused of sexual misconduct, authorities said Thursday. Officer William Lance, who has been with the department for 18 years, was jailed on charges of official misconduct and criminal sexual contact June 8 after a resident made the accusations against him in a social media post stating, “Officer Lance is A PERV.”
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman, 75, Shot In Paterson

A 75-year-old woman was shot in the face in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Police found the wounded victim near Rosa Parks Arts High School and the Federation Apartments high-rise off the corner of 12th Avenue and East 27th Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. She'd actually been shot near the Sussman's...
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Of Bicyclist Killed In Newark’s Ironbound Settles Suit For $2.5M

The family of a mechanic who was struck and killed on his bicycle in The Ironbound has reportedly settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $2.5 million. Renato Gomes, 42, was struck and run over by a tractor-trailer hauling fuel as he rode his bicycle on July 10, 2018 in the Down Neck neighborhood of Newark where the Brazilian native worked, authorities said at the time.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Atlantic City PD Street Violence Crackdown: 2 Handguns, 850 Bags Heroin Recovered

Five men were arrested on various drug and weapons charges this week during an Atlantic City crackdown on recent street violence, authorities said. Atlantic City detectives arrested the men after an ongoing investigation that led to the recovery of 850 bags of heroin, 110 grams of cocaine and other items used to deal narcotics, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.