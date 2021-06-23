Inspiration by the Mile: Sika Henry Became the First Black Pro Woman Triathlete in the US
Sika Henry remembers setting a goal back in 2017. It wasn't just any goal, though — she strived to become the first Black professional woman triathlete in the US. In May of this year, she finished third in the amateur division at Challenge Cancun, which qualified her for a USA Triathlon elite license, meaning she is officially going pro (these licenses require eligibility renewal after three years).www.popsugar.com