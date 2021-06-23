Cancel
Environment

The heat is back on for the remainder of the week …

wbap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday|A mix of clouds and sun. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight|A few passing clouds. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow|Mostly sunny. Hot. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. ​. Tomorrow night|A few clouds overnight. Low 78F. Winds S...

www.wbap.com
Weather
Environment
Environment

The heat and humidity are back for a few days

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 67. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid, with a gusty late day t-storm, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. High: 93. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a gusty evening t-storm. Low: 69. FORECAST SUMMARY. As promised, we saved...
Evansville, INwevv.com

High Heat and Rain Settles Back Into the Tri-State

It was a warm start to the work week - afternoon highs tipped the scales in the upper 80s and low 90s (we reached 90° even here in Evansville with "feels like" temperatures north of 90° earlier this afternoon). This evening will remain mild, but dry; after seeing 88° around dinnertime , the mercury will gradually dwindle to 78° by 10PM before falling into the upper 60s for many of us early Tuesday morning. Our weak southerly wind flow will continue to help drive both temperatures and humidity higher tomorrow - we'll hit 92° on Tuesday afternoon with a heat index near 97°. The combination of heat and humidity won't only make it feel hotter either; we may see some scattered pop-up showers or thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
EnvironmentKIMT

StormTeam 3: Increasing rain chances through the end of the week!

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are tracking multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this week. We'll see our first round developing by Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning. There is a good potential for rainfall amounts of 0.50" to 1.00" through Wednesday morning. The next round arrives Friday into Saturday, and that system brings the potential of over 1" of rainfall for many parts of the area. Aside from the potential for some decent rainfall, there is also a low-end threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Friday. Friday's threat is a little elevated, so we'll continue to monitor the threat through the end of the week.
Kentucky StateWBKO

Heat, humidity to creep back into south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a pleasant holiday weekend filled with sunshine and low humidity, we go back into the first full week of July with humidity seeping back into the region along with warmer conditions!. High pressure continues to dominate the region, which will continue the streak of...
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Another heat wave expected this week

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) - Northern Nevada is expecting yet another week of dangerous heat. According to the National Weather Service, Reno has already broken three temperature records in June, with the highest temperature on record being 103 degrees. Forecasts show these sizzling temperatures could be sticking with us for a...
Bell County, TXKWTX

Rain chances back today but coverage should be much lower

After one of the rainiest starts to July in history, another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms rolled through Central Texas Monday. Nearly everyone saw rain yesterday but the highest totals were across Coryell and Bell County where radar estimates 2″ to 4″ of rain fell. We have yet another round of showers and thunderstorms on the way today but the coverage should be much lower today and for the rest of the week. There will be some rain around but the widespread rain seems to be over for at least a little bit of time. Morning temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70s today under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Thanks to all of yesterday’s rainfall, we’re expecting widespread light and patchy fog. Fog will be locally dense though, especially in Coryell, western Bell, and Hamilton County where the bulk of Monday’s rain fell. Isolated showers are possible through midday mainly west of I-35 but those should be few and far between. Rain chances climb to about 40% this afternoon, especially so along and south of Highway 190 and also into Milam and Robertson County too. Just like with Monday’s rain, rain may hold on for a few hours after sunset before completely dissipating. Another few scattered showers and storms should bubble up in Wednesday’s afternoon heat too with the highest chances again along and south of Highway 190. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s with heat index values solidly in the mid-90s.
EnvironmentWAFF

Humidity returns today with isolated afternoon storms

Happy Tuesday! After a dry & sunny stretch, we are in for a much stormier pattern this week. Waking up to warm this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Humidity has crept up overnight with the south wind and it will continue to climb throughout the day. There are a few areas of spotty fog, but it is not a widespread issue this morning. Wind from the south today will be breezy at times, gusting to 15 mph. It will be sunny here to start the day but as we move into the afternoon and evening, we will see more cloud cover roll in. These clouds could bring some isolated showers and storms this evening, but we are not expecting coverage to be too widespread.
EnvironmentKXLY

Back to Work and Back to Heat – Mark

Sunny and Hot today with upper 90’s. Clouds and isolated showers Wednesday with a chance of lightning. Cooler Thursday and Friday with lower 90’s with 100 on Saturday, mid 90’s Sunday.
Seattle, WAThe Daily

Looking back at historic Pacific Northwest heat wave

Just as things were beginning to return to a sense of normalcy following the pandemic, public health effects yet again dominated headlines in the final weekend of June when the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across the whole of Washington state. What unfolded was a heat wave...

