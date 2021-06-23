Are You Mentally Exhausted? Here Are 4 Simple Ways to Reset if You Need a Break
When psychologist Susan Pollak found herself taking care of her husband, she felt exhausted and was surprised to hear how some folks reacted to the idea of self-care. “Women in similar positions were saying that it sounded ‘indulgent,’ and they didn’t have three minutes to sit still,” she reveals. “That’s when I came up with the idea of ‘microdosing,’ or taking small breaks.” One such mini respite Pollak recommends is a “gratitude body scan.” “Start with your feet and thank them for holding you up; move to your knees, lower back and so on.” This brings awareness to how your body releases stress so you can start to slow down, even if it’s just for a minute.www.womansworld.com