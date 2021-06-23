Cancel
Health

Are You Mentally Exhausted? Here Are 4 Simple Ways to Reset if You Need a Break

By Kristina Mastrocola
Woman's World
Woman's World
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When psychologist Susan Pollak found herself taking care of her husband, she felt exhausted and was surprised to hear how some folks reacted to the idea of self-care. “Women in similar positions were saying that it sounded ‘indulgent,’ and they didn’t have three minutes to sit still,” she reveals. “That’s when I came up with the idea of ‘microdosing,’ or taking small breaks.” One such mini respite Pollak recommends is a “gratitude body scan.” “Start with your feet and thank them for holding you up; move to your knees, lower back and so on.” This brings awareness to how your body releases stress so you can start to slow down, even if it’s just for a minute.

