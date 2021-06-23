Are You Mentally Exhausted? Here Are 4 Simple Ways to Reset if You Need a Break

Maria was doing very well as VP of development at a San Francisco technology company. She had been hired to create a positive atmosphere in the community, and she was perfect for doing it. But his work had started with problems. His director had asked him to take on a new project in Brazil, which would take up a third of his time. Her instinct was to say yes, she didn't want to lose her CEO's approval, and the opportunity was an honor. But realistically, she couldn't be in South America and at the same time do the job she had been hired for in San Francisco.