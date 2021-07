Residents can help out for whatever length of time they can give. The Friends will be cleaning up Linwood Beach, removing grass between the cobblestones lining the path through the park, picking up litter, bagging invasive plants and grooming the tot lot. The next workday will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. July 10. In the event of rain, the rain date will be announced at 7 a.m. July 10, and the event will take place 1-3 p.m. July 11. Volunteers will meet by the boat ramp at 40 Pond Lane, Arlington.