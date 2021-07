Amazon Prime Day is only live until the end of the day, but there are still some great laptop deals to pick up. Prime Day laptop deals present a great opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on a piece of tech you can use for years. We've rounded up the best Prime Day laptop deals below, but make sure to check back over the next couple of hours for even more laptop deals. From the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 to Razer and Asus gaming laptops, there's a wide variety of Windows machines to choose from. You can even save on Apple's latest M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. For more Prime Day deals, make sure to browse our Prime Day hub.