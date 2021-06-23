Miles Morales Becomes Captain America on New Marvel Cover

As part of their September solicitations, Marvel Comics has confirmed that they're gearing up to celebrate ten years of Miles Morales as Spider-Man and one way they'll do that is with a brand new costume for the hero. According to the solicitations for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 the new costume was designed by Chase Conley and fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will instantly recognize where the root of the new design came from. Just like the Miles in the Oscar-winning animated film, the new Miles costume is more than just a skin-tight onesie and naturally has the hero in his new trademark sneakers. Check it out below!