Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Miles Morales Becomes Captain America on New Marvel Cover

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Morales, Spider-Man, is suiting up as Captain America on a special Captain America 80th Anniversary variant cover from Iban Coello this July. The cover has miles wielding Captain America's shield. It also has him in a costume that pays homage to Captain America as well as to MIles' Puerto Rican heritage as it is designed after the United States territory's flag. This is one of several Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers that will see various Marvel heroes paying tribute to Captain America. Those heroes include Spider-Woman, Iron Man, and Moon Knight. You can take a look at the cover below.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain America#New Marvel Cover#Iban Coello#Puerto Rican#Spider Woman#Marvel Comics#Ultimate Fallout#Srp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spider-Man
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anthony Mackie Says He Originally Hated The Idea Of Becoming Captain America

From almost the second The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was announced, long before a single shred of plot information had been revealed, fans were convinced that the final episode was going to end with Sam Wilson becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America, paying off his interaction with Steve Rogers at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Gives Miles Morales a New Spider-Man Costume

As part of their September solicitations, Marvel Comics has confirmed that they're gearing up to celebrate ten years of Miles Morales as Spider-Man and one way they'll do that is with a brand new costume for the hero. According to the solicitations for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 the new costume was designed by Chase Conley and fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will instantly recognize where the root of the new design came from. Just like the Miles in the Oscar-winning animated film, the new Miles costume is more than just a skin-tight onesie and naturally has the hero in his new trademark sneakers. Check it out below!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Captain America Anthony Mackie Has Blunt Thoughts About Marvel Fans Shipping Sam And Sebastian Stan's Bucky

Seeing Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes finally come together in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a watershed moment. That budding friendship came courtesy of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Their chemistry and dynamic made fans believe in their bond, though maybe a little too well for some fans, as they started shipping the Marvel characters. This led to the Captain America 4 star sharing his blunt thoughts about Marvel fans shipping Sam and Bucky.
MoviesDeadline

Anthony Mackie On ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, Playing Everyone From Tupac To MLK, And Becoming Captain America – The Actor’s Side

Anthony Mackie really knows how to pick ‘em. He’s had an enviable run — from his very first movie role as Papa Doc in the Eminem film 8 Mile to significant roles in Best Picture winners Million Dollar Baby and The Hurt Locker to career highlights such as playing Martin Luther King Jr. in HBO’s All the Way, Tupac Shakur in Notorious, Hakim Jamal in Seberg, King in The Hate U Give, as well as such acclaimed roles in Detroit, Black or White and as Bernard Garrett in the recent Image Award winner The Banker. Oh, and of course he is a significant player in the Marvel Universe, appearing as Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Captain America and Avengers movies and most recently in the hit Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier opposite Sebastian Stan.
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

Captain Marvel Embraces the Endgame With New Marvel MAFEX Figure

Medicom continues to expand their Avengers: Endgame collection as they reveal another powerful fighter from the final battle. Captain Marvel is coming in hot as she changes the tide of battle against Thanos army by taking down his ship. Standing just under 6", this cosmic powered badass returns with her newest figure based on her kickass Avengers: Endgame design. She will come with two different head sculpts with combat and a standard facial expression. She will also come with a nice set of cosmic effects that will make her show off her mighty power in the Endgame.
FIFATrustedReviews

Buy a PS5 controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for just £79.99

Finally managed to buy a PS5? Then you may be interested in this deal, which bundles a DualSense controller with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for a bargaintastic £79.99. A PS5 controller usually costs as much as £59.99, while Miles Morales can set you back over £50 on PS5. That means you’d normally have to pay more than £100 for the pair. But for Prime Day 2021, Amazon is offering them together in a bundle that will save you over £32.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Marvel’s Avengers Future Content Roadmap for 2021 Updated; Captain America’s Endgame Costume Now Available

For those of us who still assembling to play Marvel’s Avengers, then Crystal Dynamics has some updated information regarding their future content for the game. While the War for Wakanda Black Panther expansion is still due to release this August, the upcoming Patrol mode has been moved past August, this is to focus on end-game content before BP’s major expansion hits.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Captain America Ear Headband Assembled at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avengers Assemble! Marvel fans will love this super new Mickey ear headband inspired by Captain America, now available in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Captain America Ear Headband – $29.99. The Mickey ears are Cap’s iconic shield.
Comicsgamesradar.com

Marvel Yearbook: The best Marvel Comics character to debut each year - the '10s

2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the start of the Marvel Universe in 1961's Fantastic Four #1. To celebrate the thousands of characters that have followed in the years since the Richards family took flight in an experimental rocket, Newsarama has been creating a Marvel Comics Yearbook consisting of our picks for the best Marvel Comics character to debut in each year of the Marvel Universe - 60 characters in all.