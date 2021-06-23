Miles Morales Becomes Captain America on New Marvel Cover
Miles Morales, Spider-Man, is suiting up as Captain America on a special Captain America 80th Anniversary variant cover from Iban Coello this July. The cover has miles wielding Captain America's shield. It also has him in a costume that pays homage to Captain America as well as to MIles' Puerto Rican heritage as it is designed after the United States territory's flag. This is one of several Captain America 80th Anniversary variant covers that will see various Marvel heroes paying tribute to Captain America. Those heroes include Spider-Woman, Iron Man, and Moon Knight. You can take a look at the cover below.comicbook.com