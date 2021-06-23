Patricia Kramer, 82

Patricia Ann Kramer, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her residence. She was a former Postal Clerk at the Chilo, Ohio Post Office and a member of the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. Patricia was born September 25, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Matthew and Orene (Wethington) Jordan. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Jack Davidson and Alfred Kramer.

Mrs. Kramer is survived by three children – Bart Davidson of Gainesville, Georgia, Brett Davidson of Hamersville, Ohio and Kelly Allen and husband Tim of Little Rock, South Carolina; five grandchildren – Lindsay, Lisa, Stefanie, Krista and Emma Davidson; four great grandchildren – Aubree, Austin, Jacob and Kree; two sisters – Sandy Wesley and husband Jim of Hamersville, Ohio and Jacqueline Egan and husband Michael of Brookville, Maryland; two brothers – Ronald Jordan of Mason, Ohio and Dennis Jordan and wife Tricia of Hamersville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 S.R. 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. There will be a visitation from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Saturday. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

