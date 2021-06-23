UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson 'part of history' on U.S. Olympic 3-on-3 team

Katie Lou Samuelson hardly ever imagined 3-on-3 basketball would be her path to the Olympics — and for good reason. Until this year, it wasn’t even a possibility. “Being an Olympian is something that I’ve always dreamed of since I’ve been little, playing basketball and watching the USA team always go for gold,” Samuelson said Wednesday. “To actually achieve it, and do it in a different route than I might have thought at first because this wasn’t an option growing up, it’s just really cool to be a part of this first group.