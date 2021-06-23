Cancel
My Hero Academia Gives Update on Lady Nagant

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia has introduced some new characters following the conclusion of the War Arc in the pages of its manga, with Lady Nagant being the most popular by leaps and bounds, but following her battle against Deku and the betrayal of All For One that nearly took her life, the latest chapter gives us an update on the former hero turned villainous sniper. As we saw during the previous chapter, Hawks was able to save Nagant from hitting the pavement following her new Quirk backfiring on her thanks to All For One, but she's not out of the woods yet.

comicbook.com
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares New Key Visual For The Endeavor Agency Arc

In the pages of its manga, the next story arc following My Hero Academia's Joint Training Exercise Arc was the Meta Liberation Army saga, aka My Villain Academia, but it seems as if the 101st episode of the anime adapted by Studio Bones shows that the franchise is shaking things up. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now beginning, the series has released a new key visual that shows off the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they attempt to learn as much as they can within their new work-study, as they train beneath the number one hero.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Debuts Deku's Darkest Look Yet

My Hero Academia debuted Izuku Midoriya's darkest look yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series continues with the newest chapter, and it has seen Izuku Midoriya pushed to the brink as he has been basically fighting alone as All For One has been sending his various hired guns after him. With the previous chapter of the series seeing Izuku officially learn that All For One is now solely aiming for him and no one else, he has taken on even more of the burden.
Comicsgetindianews.com

My Hero Academia Episode 102: Spoiler Release Date, and Time Explored!

My Hero Academia is one of the most amazing anime which has come in recent times and you have got to say about the show that people have been binge-watching the anime which is there on the Netflix streaming platform, the anime has occupied the brains of many of the fans of anime and manga and the show have been hugely successful and it is going to be the case as seasons come and go,
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates the Holidays With New Season 5 Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the holidays with a new sketch honoring the newest episode of the fifth season! Now that the anime has officially crossed over its monumental 100th episode milestone, the series is gearing up for some pretty big things to come. The newest episode of the fifth season takes the first official step into this new era of the anime as it lays the groundwork for the next big arc to come. But as the series continues to enjoy the calm before the storm, the young Class 1-A heroes got some time to celebrate the holidays.
Comicsthecinemaholic.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14: What to Expect?

Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story is set in a world where 80% of the population is born with a superhero ability or Quirk. However, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, belongs to the other 20%. Since he was a child, he has experienced relentless bullying because of this from children with Quirks. His life changes following a fateful encounter with All Might, the greatest hero on Earth, who chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Has Fans Pressed About Shigaraki

Many My Hero Academia fans were taken aback when it was revealed that the fifth season of the anime was taking some liberties with the arrangement of the storylines that the series is currently following, deciding to dive into the Endeavor Agency Arc before the camera turns to the League of Villains. Though the My Villain Academia Arc might be farther away than fans expected, many viewers can't wrap their minds around the brief glimpse we saw of Shigaraki, the current leader of the League of Villains who has the ability to decay anything he touches using his Quirk.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Offers Dark First Look At My Villain Academia Arc

My Hero Academia is shaking things up with its latest anime episode, shocking readers of the manga by switching the presentation of the next two arcs in Season Five, and while My Villain Academia won't be arriving as soon as fans might have hoped, episode 101 gives us an insane look into the dark arc with a look at a battered Shigaraki. With Season Four focusing on villains like Overhaul and Gentle Criminal, the League of Villains has been lying in wait and will now find themselves squaring off against a major threat in the Meta Liberation Army.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Is Taking on Twitter with an Izuku Emoji

My Hero Academia is taking on the world right now, and much of its success is coming from the anime. As you may know, the show hit up fans this year with its fifth season, and Izuku has been keeping fans hyped since. And now, it seems Twitter is being overrun with the hero all thanks to an emoji.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Gives Vigilantes Villain Major Thanos Moment

My Hero Academia gave its big Vigilantes villain a major Thanos moment with the newest chapter of the series! The My Hero Academia spin-off manga has kicked off its major Naruhata War arc with the milestone 100th chapter of the series, and it has seen the small town of Naruhata break into more chaos than ever. Number Six has returned after his battle with Koichi and the pro heroes, and now the series has seen a stronger Six than ever as he's overheating his Overclock quirk to powerful new degrees in order to launch a widespread attack on the town.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Announces New Opening, Ending Themes

My Hero Academia announced its next opening and ending themes for Season 5 of the series! Now that My Hero Academia has officially both put the final touches on the Joint Training arc and has crossed over its impressive 100th episode milestone, the series is getting ready to set forth into its next major arc of the season. This also means that the first cour of the season has come to an end with the rest of the Spring 2021 anime, and now it's getting ready to head into the Summer 2021 months with a fresh coat of paint.
ComicsSiliconera

My Hero Academia Toru Hagakure Figure Released

The latest McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia figure is of Toru Hagakure. That is, the Stealth Hero: Invisible Girl. It is of her in her hero costume and is available now. Funimation is carrying it for $17.99. As she’s the My Hero Academia invisible girl, the Toru Hagakure figure features...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Promo Introduces Izuku's New Internship

Back in the day, Izuku Midoriya would have given anything to simply have a quirk, but My Hero Academia has brought him a long way. The hero not only has one of the most revered powers to ever exist but he is training under the very best. From All Might to Gran Torino, Izuku has worked with just about everyone, but it seems a new internship is about to test Izuku like never before.
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia World Heroes' Mission Film Listed With Novel

Anri Takahashi pens novel shipping on film's August 6 opening. The novel will ship on August 6, the same opening date as the film. In the film's story, a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody (voiced by Ryō Yoshizawa), a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts With Emotional All Might Moment

My Hero Academia broke hearts with an emotional All Might moment in the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is continuing through its Final Act, and with it has seen Izuku Midoriya broken down by the burden of One For All. While he's continuing to press forward and better master his power, he's also trying to take it all on alone now that the previous chapter of the series saw him realize that All For One and Tomura Shigaraki will be going after him alone. This means he's also trying to distance himself from the other heroes.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Debuts First Stills of Episode 102

My Hero Academia has pushed past its 100th episode, and the show is ready to celebrate with a new arc. As season five moves forward, fans are ready to see what's in store for Izuku as he continues mastering One For All. And now, the first stills of episode 102 have gone live to show fans what's coming up next.