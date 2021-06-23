My Hero Academia Gives Update on Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia has introduced some new characters following the conclusion of the War Arc in the pages of its manga, with Lady Nagant being the most popular by leaps and bounds, but following her battle against Deku and the betrayal of All For One that nearly took her life, the latest chapter gives us an update on the former hero turned villainous sniper. As we saw during the previous chapter, Hawks was able to save Nagant from hitting the pavement following her new Quirk backfiring on her thanks to All For One, but she's not out of the woods yet.